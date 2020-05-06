Synovus Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 9,540 Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Synovus Financial Corp owned 0.07% of Global X Uranium ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of URA. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 61,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 15,694 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,144,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 128,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:URA opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day moving average of $10.37.

