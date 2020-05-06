11,054 Shares in Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 11,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,488,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,813,000 after acquiring an additional 30,220 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter worth $111,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 423.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 216,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 175,215 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 409.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 199,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 160,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 309,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 12,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christopher G. Marshall purchased 2,749 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,115.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 665,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,326,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $9.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $809.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Mr. Cooper Group Inc has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $14.68.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.35 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 22.68%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on COOP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

