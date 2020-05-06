Synovus Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 109.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 204.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

PEAK stock opened at $25.20 on Wednesday. Healthpeak Properties has a twelve month low of $18.63 and a twelve month high of $37.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.29.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $531.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.80 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.30.

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.13 per share, with a total value of $96,390.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.