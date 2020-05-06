Synovus Financial Corp Has $81,000 Stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 1,382.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 540.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 362.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNN. ValuEngine upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Cfra upped their target price on Smith & Nephew from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE SNN opened at $39.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.66. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Smith & Nephew plc has a twelve month low of $26.07 and a twelve month high of $52.26.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.