Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 452,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,705 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $12,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 548.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 37,290 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Southern Copper by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Southern Copper by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 236,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,037,000 after purchasing an additional 28,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PM CAPITAL Ltd raised its stake in Southern Copper by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 203,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. 6.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Southern Copper from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bradesco Corretora cut Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Perez Alfredo Casar sold 11,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total value of $367,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $32.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.83. Southern Copper Corp has a 1 year low of $23.43 and a 1 year high of $44.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.25.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). Southern Copper had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Analysts predict that Southern Copper Corp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

