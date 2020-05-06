PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 315,154 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.44% of PVH worth $11,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PVH. Boston Partners bought a new position in PVH during the fourth quarter worth $134,185,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at $86,753,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in PVH by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 812,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $85,400,000 after buying an additional 406,182 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in PVH by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 584,519 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,462,000 after buying an additional 377,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in PVH by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,505,374 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $894,340,000 after buying an additional 162,467 shares during the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $44.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.75. PVH Corp has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $124.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.66.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The textile maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PVH Corp will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PVH from $112.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PVH from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on PVH from $115.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on PVH from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised PVH from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

