Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $11.76 Million Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,701,920 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 109,256 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.44% of Devon Energy worth $11,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 542.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy stock opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. Devon Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $31.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.65. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 3.43.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corp will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Devon Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet lowered Devon Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

