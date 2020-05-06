Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 48,047 Shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,403,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,047 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of News worth $12,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NWSA. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of News by 1,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of News in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of News by 5,327.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of News by 1,851.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of News by 910.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

NWSA opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. News Corp has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $15.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -29.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.38.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. News had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. News’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that News Corp will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. News’s dividend payout ratio is 43.48%.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered News from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

