Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 17,377 Shares of Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 579,703 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,377 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Momo worth $12,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Momo in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Momo by 791.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 945 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Momo in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Momo in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Momo by 389.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Momo in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Momo from $34.00 to $33.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.15.

MOMO stock opened at $20.73 on Wednesday. Momo Inc has a 12 month low of $19.23 and a 12 month high of $40.87. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.85.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information services provider reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $4.88. Momo had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Momo Inc will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 2.7%.

About Momo

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

