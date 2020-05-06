Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.36% of Middleby worth $11,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Middleby by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,363,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,340,000 after purchasing an additional 340,141 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Middleby by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,655,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,825,000 after buying an additional 43,861 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Middleby by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,882,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,057,000 after buying an additional 29,767 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Middleby by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,610,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,410,000 after buying an additional 360,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Middleby by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,174,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,578,000 after buying an additional 8,207 shares in the last quarter. 95.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Timothy John Fitzgerald bought 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.33 per share, for a total transaction of $464,562.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,976 shares in the company, valued at $19,026,696.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $108.94 per share, with a total value of $50,657.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,661.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 9,365 shares of company stock valued at $735,029. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $53.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Middleby Corp has a fifty-two week low of $41.73 and a fifty-two week high of $142.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.41. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.55.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.29. Middleby had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $787.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Middleby Corp will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MIDD shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Middleby from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Middleby from $115.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Middleby currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

