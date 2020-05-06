Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 11,926 Shares of Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,291,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,926 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cellectis were worth $11,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellectis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,015,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,393,000 after buying an additional 306,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Cellectis alerts:

Shares of CLLS stock opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 6.21. Cellectis SA has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $20.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 2.15.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.04). Cellectis had a negative net margin of 444.90% and a negative return on equity of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $6.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cellectis SA will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

CLLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cellectis from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Cellectis from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Cellectis Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Read More: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.