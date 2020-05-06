Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 63,793 Shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,900,559 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,793 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Noble Energy worth $11,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Noble Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,697,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Noble Energy by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 44,012,968 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,093,282,000 after buying an additional 3,133,993 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,781,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Noble Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,638,990 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $562,240,000 after buying an additional 1,083,382 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Noble Energy by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,564,325 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $113,378,000 after buying an additional 853,225 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Brent J. Smolik acquired 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $163,780.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 285,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,427.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Stover acquired 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $155,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 711,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,069.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 107,143 shares of company stock worth $543,966 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on NBL shares. Barclays raised shares of Noble Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Noble Energy to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.73.

Shares of NYSE:NBL opened at $8.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.86. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $27.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.43.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Noble Energy’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

