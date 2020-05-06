Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 17.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 418,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,859 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $11,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,740,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,136,000 after purchasing an additional 292,233 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,700,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,386,000 after purchasing an additional 583,470 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,592,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,633,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,154,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,791,000 after purchasing an additional 219,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,554,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,957,000 after purchasing an additional 880,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 134,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,592,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.71 per share, with a total value of $307,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,992.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $761,300. 6.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GLPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $25.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.91. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $50.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.06 and its 200 day moving average is $38.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.61 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.34%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.40%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

