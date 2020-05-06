Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 73,380 Shares of IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 691,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,380 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.09% of IQIYI worth $12,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IQ. Al Mehwar Commercial Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQIYI during the 4th quarter valued at $82,479,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in IQIYI during the fourth quarter valued at $54,027,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in IQIYI during the first quarter valued at $34,828,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in IQIYI by 10,197.9% during the fourth quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,835,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. grew its stake in IQIYI by 235.7% during the fourth quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 1,804,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of IQIYI in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. HSBC raised shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of IQIYI in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of IQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. IQIYI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.58.

NASDAQ:IQ opened at $16.57 on Wednesday. IQIYI Inc has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.32.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($3.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($2.94). The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. IQIYI had a negative return on equity of 76.62% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.83) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that IQIYI Inc will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

