Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 489,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,438 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.38% of Flowserve worth $11,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,200,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,865,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,611,000 after buying an additional 387,816 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,310,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,209,000 after buying an additional 343,672 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,486,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,745,000 after buying an additional 183,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 294,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,680,000 after buying an additional 149,737 shares in the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FLS shares. Vertical Research cut Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Flowserve from $39.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Flowserve from $55.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Flowserve from $49.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.22.

FLS stock opened at $27.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.85. Flowserve Corp has a 1 year low of $18.98 and a 1 year high of $53.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.32.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 6.43%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Flowserve Corp will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

In other Flowserve news, Director Sujeet Chand purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.57 per share, with a total value of $43,570.00. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

Featured Article: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.