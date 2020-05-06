Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stock Holdings in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,627 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMTD. State Street Corp increased its position in TD Ameritrade by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,038,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,020,000 after purchasing an additional 53,766 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1,616.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,825,000 after buying an additional 78,139 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,057,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 183,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,119,000 after buying an additional 57,975 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTD opened at $36.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $27.70 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.39. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 33.18% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. TD Ameritrade’s payout ratio is 30.02%.

In related news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,510,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMTD shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.50 to $39.50 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.29.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

