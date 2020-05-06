Raymond James & Associates Sells 3,420 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 17.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IAC opened at $229.11 on Wednesday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $124.60 and a 52-week high of $278.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.61 and a 200-day moving average of $221.78.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $256.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 target price (up previously from $285.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $283.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Nomura Instinet decreased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $304.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

