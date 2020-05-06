HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,693 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.20% of HB Fuller worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of HB Fuller by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 131,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 21,176 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 107,561 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in HB Fuller by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,612,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,174,000 after acquiring an additional 142,060 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in HB Fuller by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 917,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,316,000 after acquiring an additional 203,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FUL shares. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HB Fuller in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet downgraded HB Fuller from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on HB Fuller from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on HB Fuller from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on HB Fuller from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

In other HB Fuller news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 4,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $198,274.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,285.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FUL opened at $34.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.60. HB Fuller Co has a 52-week low of $23.68 and a 52-week high of $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.83.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $647.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.02 million. HB Fuller had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that HB Fuller Co will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.162 per share. This is a boost from HB Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. HB Fuller’s payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

HB Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

