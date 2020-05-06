Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,658 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 263.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,471,638 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $460,328,000 after buying an additional 5,418,677 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $177,843,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,545,886 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $279,990,000 after buying an additional 1,346,759 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 509.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 577,963 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,865,000 after buying an additional 483,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000,000. 60.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

AEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $72.92 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.38.

AEM opened at $63.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 39.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.31. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $64.88.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The mining company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $671.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.33 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 15.74%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.