Raymond James & Associates Purchases 57,813 Shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 375.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,813 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF were worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 258,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,362,000 after purchasing an additional 34,541 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 1,379.4% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 186.4% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 32,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 20,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PSK stock opened at $41.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.44 and a 200 day moving average of $42.77. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $44.71.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

