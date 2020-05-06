Raymond James & Associates Sells 23,162 Shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,162 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in First American Financial were worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FAF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First American Financial in the fourth quarter worth $81,341,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in First American Financial by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,631,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,172,000 after acquiring an additional 651,033 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in First American Financial by 281.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 652,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,072,000 after acquiring an additional 481,818 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in First American Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $17,495,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in First American Financial by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 433,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,276,000 after acquiring an additional 244,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FAF shares. ValuEngine cut shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Compass Point raised shares of First American Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of First American Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $76.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.63.

NYSE:FAF opened at $45.57 on Wednesday. First American Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $29.36 and a 1-year high of $66.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.01 and a 200 day moving average of $56.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.04.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. First American Financial had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First American Financial Corp will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

