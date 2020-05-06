Raymond James & Associates Sells 36,233 Shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 23.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,233 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF were worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FINX. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Change Path LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $315,000.

Shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF stock opened at $28.42 on Wednesday. Global X FinTech Thematic ETF has a 52-week low of $19.65 and a 52-week high of $34.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.99 and a 200-day moving average of $29.09.

