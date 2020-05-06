Raymond James & Associates Has $2.96 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) by 35.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,340 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 2.32% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RGI. FMR LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 297.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 458.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $114,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RGI opened at $105.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.16 and its 200-day moving average is $124.91. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $80.62 and a 52 week high of $141.39.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.