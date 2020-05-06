Raymond James & Associates Trims Stock Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,045 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.10% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 176.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. 80.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles E. Brock sold 9,587 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $376,002.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,661.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director G Kennedy Thompson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.86 per share, for a total transaction of $174,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,694.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 31,000 shares of company stock worth $1,320,340. 2.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on PNFP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

PNFP opened at $37.17 on Wednesday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.56.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.66). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $263.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.92%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

