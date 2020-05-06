Raymond James & Associates Cuts Holdings in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 44.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 133,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,419 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Altice USA were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Altice USA by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 26,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Altice USA by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,702,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,316,000 after purchasing an additional 86,328 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Altice USA by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,804,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,726,000 after purchasing an additional 219,151 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Altice USA by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 8,595,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,998,000 after purchasing an additional 760,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Altice USA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,231,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,364,000 after purchasing an additional 21,739 shares during the last quarter. 58.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $53,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,369,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,406,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ATUS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Altice USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Altice USA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a report on Sunday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.68.

Altice USA stock opened at $23.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76. Altice USA Inc has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $31.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.45. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 94.12 and a beta of 0.94.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Altice USA had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altice USA Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

