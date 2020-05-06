Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stake in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,615 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 65.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 117,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 46,104 shares in the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 397.4% during the 4th quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 199,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,740,000 after acquiring an additional 159,467 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 26,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 4.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $43.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.63. Koninklijke Philips NV has a 1-year low of $30.50 and a 1-year high of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips NV will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PHG. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke Philips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

