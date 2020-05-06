Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stake in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,615 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 65.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 117,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 46,104 shares in the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 397.4% during the 4th quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 199,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,740,000 after acquiring an additional 159,467 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 26,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 4.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $43.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.63. Koninklijke Philips NV has a 1-year low of $30.50 and a 1-year high of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on PHG. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke Philips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.
