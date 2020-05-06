Raymond James & Associates Sells 33,620 Shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,620 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 2.77% of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 527,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,690,000 after purchasing an additional 60,825 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 202,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,112,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,100,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 143,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF alerts:

NASDAQ PIE opened at $15.85 on Wednesday. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $20.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.82 and a 200-day moving average of $17.73.

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

Featured Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.