Raymond James & Associates Sells 33,620 Shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

Posted by on May 6th, 2020

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,620 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 2.77% of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 527,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,690,000 after purchasing an additional 60,825 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 202,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,112,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,100,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 143,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PIE opened at $15.85 on Wednesday. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $20.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.82 and a 200-day moving average of $17.73.

About Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

