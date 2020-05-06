Raymond James & Associates Sells 6,469 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,716 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,469 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its stake in Hill-Rom by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 23,757 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hill-Rom by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,781 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Hill-Rom by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 6,656 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Hill-Rom by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 505,555 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $50,859,000 after acquiring an additional 209,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Hill-Rom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

HRC stock opened at $105.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 48.53, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.75. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.29 and a 1-year high of $117.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.95.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $723.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.72 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hill-Rom news, insider Amy M. Dodrill sold 3,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HRC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.33.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

