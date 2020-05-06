Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stock Position in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,107 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.16% of Easterly Government Properties worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DEA. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter worth $31,359,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,932,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,597,000 after purchasing an additional 673,094 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 518,494.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 606,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,398,000 after purchasing an additional 606,639 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,785,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,378,000 after purchasing an additional 396,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 8.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,007,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,354,000 after purchasing an additional 308,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DEA shares. SunTrust Banks lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $25.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 253.80 and a beta of 0.46. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $17.47 and a 1 year high of $29.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.04.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $58.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.84 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.67%.

In other news, Director James E. Mead sold 3,805 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $94,630.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,809.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 21,250 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $573,962.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,264 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,280.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,556 shares of company stock valued at $2,077,143 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

