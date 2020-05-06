Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 39.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 95,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,760 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.10% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WH. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,674,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald L. Nelson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.95 per share, with a total value of $264,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,122.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $764,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WH opened at $38.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.65. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $63.66.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.06 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

WH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $66.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.89.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

