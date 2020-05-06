Raymond James & Associates Has $3.01 Million Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 46.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,383 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 7,500.0% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 696.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on LYV shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Cfra upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $80.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.73.

In related news, CEO Michael Rapino purchased 25,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.98 per share, with a total value of $999,837.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,420,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,336,628.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael Rowles purchased 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 193,056 shares in the company, valued at $7,253,113.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 30,300 shares of company stock worth $1,185,318 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYV opened at $40.25 on Wednesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of -574.92 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.55.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

