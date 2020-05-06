Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 45.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 94,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 80,219 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,443,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,448,000 after buying an additional 198,708 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 38,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 19,032 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,451,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EQC opened at $33.87 on Wednesday. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $27.62 and a 52 week high of $35.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.32. The company has a current ratio of 75.91, a quick ratio of 75.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.29.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $3.25. Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 385.36% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $18.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EQC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Equity Commonwealth from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

In related news, Director Gerald A. Spector bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.84 per share, with a total value of $2,884,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,040.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.