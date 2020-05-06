Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $55.39 Million

Equities research analysts expect Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) to post sales of $55.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN)’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $56.99 million. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) posted sales of $51.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) will report full-year sales of $232.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $221.92 million to $237.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $263.24 million, with estimates ranging from $229.24 million to $296.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN).

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $52.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.18 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 27th.

Shares of BRG stock opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.49, a quick ratio of 164.35 and a current ratio of 164.35. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $12.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.98.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

