Zacks: Brokerages Expect Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.76 Million

Analysts predict that Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) will post $13.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chromadex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.45 million and the highest is $14.33 million. Chromadex reported sales of $10.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chromadex will report full-year sales of $64.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $67.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $89.62 million, with estimates ranging from $79.00 million to $99.87 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Chromadex.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.80 million. Chromadex had a negative return on equity of 140.70% and a negative net margin of 69.44%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CDXC shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chromadex in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chromadex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Chromadex in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Chromadex in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Chromadex stock opened at $5.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.82. The company has a market cap of $313.89 million, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.66. Chromadex has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.64.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Chromadex by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chromadex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Insight 2811 Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chromadex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Chromadex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chromadex in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 20.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

