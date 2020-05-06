$235.40 Million in Sales Expected for NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) will report sales of $235.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $228.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $242.00 million. NetScout Systems reported sales of $235.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full-year sales of $898.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $891.40 million to $904.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $927.05 million, with estimates ranging from $925.10 million to $929.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NetScout Systems.

Several research firms have weighed in on NTCT. Zacks Investment Research cut NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on NetScout Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of NetScout Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. NetScout Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $439,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 952,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,935,000 after buying an additional 32,600 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 173,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after buying an additional 64,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $26.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.93, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NetScout Systems has a 12-month low of $19.11 and a 12-month high of $29.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.74 and its 200 day moving average is $24.98.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

