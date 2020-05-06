$13.50 Million in Sales Expected for Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) will announce sales of $13.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.58 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.42 million. Aspen Group posted sales of $10.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Group will report full year sales of $48.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $48.24 million to $48.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $63.48 million, with estimates ranging from $62.88 million to $64.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aspen Group.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 million. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

In other Aspen Group news, CEO Michael Mathews sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 627,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,326,534.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Malcolm F. Iv Maclean acquired 6,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $40,656.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,387.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,847 shares of company stock valued at $720,423. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,242,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,088,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $754,000. Institutional investors own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

ASPU stock opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $151.31 million, a PE ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.61. Aspen Group has a one year low of $3.58 and a one year high of $10.27.

Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies.

