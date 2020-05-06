Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,745 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,745 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $3,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sicart Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 202.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 12,040 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 208.0% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 13,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KL opened at $43.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.73 and a 200-day moving average of $39.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.90. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $51.08.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 40.59%. The company had revenue of $412.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.47 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KL. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.15.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.