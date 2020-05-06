Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.93 Million Stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,600 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,417,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 398,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,625,000 after acquiring an additional 6,876 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 134,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 65,632 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 718.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 155,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 48,188 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JHEM opened at $20.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.18. John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $17.48 and a twelve month high of $27.25.

