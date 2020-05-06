Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Landstar System worth $3,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Landstar System by 43.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 39.3% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 2.7% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 7,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 22.5% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 258,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,789,000 after acquiring an additional 47,518 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 4.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 107,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Landstar System from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Landstar System from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Landstar System from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.49.

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $103.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.30 and a 1-year high of $119.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.36.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $927.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.29 million. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.94%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

