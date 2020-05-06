Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 19,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 16,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 4th quarter worth $30,000.

NYSE:SC opened at $15.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 62.53 and a quick ratio of 62.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.24. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $27.75.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other news, CEO Mahesh Aditya acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $74,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SC. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens increased their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays downgraded Santander Consumer USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Santander Consumer USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

