Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.87 Million Stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Posted by on May 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 90,491 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Huntsman worth $3,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth about $64,016,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,360,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,192,000 after buying an additional 1,362,356 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,206,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,837,000 after buying an additional 1,348,259 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,575,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,916,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,293,000 after buying an additional 845,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntsman news, CFO Sean Douglas purchased 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.88 per share, with a total value of $50,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,332.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter R. Huntsman purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.03 per share, with a total value of $142,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,544,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,517,924.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 44,625 shares of company stock valued at $789,217 over the last three months. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HUN. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Seaport Global Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.37.

NYSE HUN opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day moving average of $20.38.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Further Reading: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Huntsman (NYSE:HUN)

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,745 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,745 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.93 Million Stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.93 Million Stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF
Landstar System, Inc. Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.
Landstar System, Inc. Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.
Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc Shares Bought by Strs Ohio
Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc Shares Bought by Strs Ohio
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.87 Million Stake in Huntsman Co.
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.87 Million Stake in Huntsman Co.
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co.
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report