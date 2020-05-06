Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.87 Million Stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 90,491 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Huntsman worth $3,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth about $64,016,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,360,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,192,000 after buying an additional 1,362,356 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,206,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,837,000 after buying an additional 1,348,259 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,575,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,916,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,293,000 after buying an additional 845,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntsman news, CFO Sean Douglas purchased 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.88 per share, with a total value of $50,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,332.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter R. Huntsman purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.03 per share, with a total value of $142,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,544,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,517,924.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 44,625 shares of company stock valued at $789,217 over the last three months. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HUN. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Seaport Global Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.37.

NYSE HUN opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day moving average of $20.38.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

