Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 15.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,560 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $3,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 163.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 24,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.06, for a total value of $10,158,021.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,852 shares in the company, valued at $77,697,287.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.00, for a total transaction of $1,664,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,761,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,943 shares of company stock valued at $28,480,662 over the last three months. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FICO. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $334.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $425.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $377.00 to $311.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.67.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $353.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 46.02 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.83. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $177.65 and a twelve month high of $436.69.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $307.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.27 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 89.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

