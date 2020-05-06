Strs Ohio Takes Position in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 45,127 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of TFS Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TFS Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of TFS Financial by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TFS Financial by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 6,698 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in TFS Financial by 691.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 134,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 117,500 shares during the period. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFSL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of TFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

NASDAQ:TFSL opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. TFS Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $22.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.14 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $73.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.30 million. TFS Financial had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 4.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other TFS Financial news, CFO Paul J. Huml sold 3,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $83,406.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,533,592.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, checking, certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

