Strs Ohio Lowers Stock Holdings in Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) by 41.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 113,976 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 157,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 23,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 36,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 96,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:INN opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. Summit Hotel Properties Inc has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $597.39 million, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.72.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Summit Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $133.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties Inc will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INN shares. ValuEngine downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Summit Hotel Properties from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Summit Hotel Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

