Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,507 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HAS. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $130.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hasbro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Hasbro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hasbro has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $67.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.18. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $126.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Hasbro had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Hasbro’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

