Strs Ohio Has $679,000 Stock Holdings in First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP)

Posted by on May 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,800 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $369,000. Cipher Capital LP increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 1,145.5% in the fourth quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 126,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 115,898 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 227,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 49,513 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 27,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 683,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,236,000 after purchasing an additional 313,600 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on FBP. Citigroup dropped their price objective on First Bancorp from $11.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of First Bancorp stock opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $11.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.19). First Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $168.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

About First Bancorp

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP)

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,745 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,745 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.93 Million Stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.93 Million Stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF
Landstar System, Inc. Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.
Landstar System, Inc. Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.
Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc Shares Bought by Strs Ohio
Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc Shares Bought by Strs Ohio
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.87 Million Stake in Huntsman Co.
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.87 Million Stake in Huntsman Co.
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co.
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report