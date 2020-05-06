Strs Ohio Has $679,000 Stock Holdings in First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP)

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,800 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $369,000. Cipher Capital LP increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 1,145.5% in the fourth quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 126,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 115,898 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 227,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 49,513 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 27,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 683,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,236,000 after purchasing an additional 313,600 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on FBP. Citigroup dropped their price objective on First Bancorp from $11.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of First Bancorp stock opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $11.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.19). First Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $168.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

About First Bancorp

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

