Strs Ohio Sells 1,330 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,370,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,395,000 after buying an additional 82,246 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,756,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $186,618,000 after buying an additional 20,327 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $162,543,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,253,162 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,564,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,104,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,371,000 after purchasing an additional 89,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 1,057 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $108,701.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 4,500 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total value of $325,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,668 shares of company stock worth $4,163,654 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $73.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.08. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $60.67 and a 52-week high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group lowered Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.08.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

