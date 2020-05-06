Strs Ohio Has $686,000 Stock Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 760.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,088 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 403.1% during the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 62,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 50,291 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 0.8% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 78,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 90.9% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 270,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,530,000 after purchasing an additional 128,713 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the first quarter worth approximately $3,008,000. 74.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 122,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total value of $7,453,605.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,581,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,446,579.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 11,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $769,724.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,760,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,382,707.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SEIC. TheStreet lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

SEI Investments stock opened at $49.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 5.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.29. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $35.40 and a fifty-two week high of $69.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.28.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). SEI Investments had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $414.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.