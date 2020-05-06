Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

CLDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 128.3% during the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 24,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 13,842 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 138.7% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 16,967 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CLDT opened at $6.43 on Wednesday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $3.44 and a 52 week high of $20.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.91.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.35). Chatham Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $74.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

