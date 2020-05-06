W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 25.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,536,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $753,695,000 after purchasing an additional 26,074 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 769,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,900,000 after buying an additional 66,267 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 759,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,013,000 after buying an additional 7,948 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 641,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,003,000 after buying an additional 168,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of W W Grainger in the 4th quarter worth about $170,232,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GWW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Gabelli upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $313.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $342.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.80.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $279.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. W W Grainger Inc has a 1-year low of $200.61 and a 1-year high of $346.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.24.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.00% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that W W Grainger Inc will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 33.31%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

